HealthImprovementCenter.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Natural Health Improvement Centere
|North Hollywood, CA
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
|
Natural Health Improvement Center
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Michelle Dillon
|
Natural Health Improvement Center
|Camp Hill, PA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Health Improvement Center, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Federico Labrador
|
Health Improvement Center, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Yoany Sanchez
|
Community Health Improvement Center
(217) 877-9117
|Decatur, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Lisa Smith , Vineeta Chandra and 5 others Sandra L. Yockey , Yetunde Bucknor , Jessica Sullivan , Shawna Cole , Dana M. Ray
|
Natural Health Improvement Center
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Wayne Kohan
|
Health Improvement Center
(940) 566-4848
|Denton, TX
|
Industry:
Massage Therapy/Assisted Living
Officers: Joyce A. Welton
|
Natural Health Improvement Center
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Center for Health Improvement
(916) 930-9200
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Sue Gutierrez , Ugo Barnaby and 7 others Karen Bodenhorn , D. C. Washington , Denise Adams , Mike Lemon , Patrick Tang , Rebecca Dirk , Shawn Martin