Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  205,952

    Available Domains

  75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About HealthInsuranceCounseling.com

    This domain name offers credibility and clarity to businesses in the health insurance counseling industry. With 'health' and 'insurance' prominently featured, potential clients understand exactly what your business does. Additionally, the term 'counseling' communicates a personalized approach that sets you apart from competitors.

    HealthInsuranceCounseling.com can be used by various professionals and businesses, including insurance brokers, consultants, and counselors. It is also ideal for entities focusing on health insurance education or advocacy.

    Why HealthInsuranceCounseling.com?

    Owning HealthInsuranceCounseling.com can positively impact your business by improving online presence and search engine optimization (SEO). The domain name's relevance to the industry attracts organic traffic and supports your brand establishment.

    The domain also contributes to customer trust and loyalty by demonstrating professionalism and expertise. By owning a domain that reflects your business, you instill confidence in potential clients and encourage repeat business.

    Marketability of HealthInsuranceCounseling.com

    HealthInsuranceCounseling.com can help differentiate your marketing efforts from competitors through its clear industry focus. Search engines prioritize domain names with specific keywords, potentially increasing visibility in search results.

    Additionally, the domain can be utilized effectively in non-digital media such as business cards, brochures, and signage. It helps create a consistent brand image across all marketing channels and attracts potential customers.

    Marketability of

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Hicap Health Insurance Counsel
    		San Francisco, CA Industry: Accident/Health Insurance Carrier Individual/Family Services
    Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy
    		Redding, CA Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Debbie Weiland , Jim Cochrane and 2 others Cathy Wyatt , Joanne Coleman
    Health Insurance Counseling
    		Oakland, CA Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Francel D'Andrea , Janet V. Deusen and 1 other Michael Morell
    Health Insurance Counseling &
    		Chico, CA Industry: Accident/Health Insurance Carrier Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Tatiana Fassieux , Joe Cobery
    Health Insurance Counseling &
    		Eureka, CA Industry: Accident/Health Insurance Carrier
    Officers: Anne Antoville
    Health Insurance Counseling
    		Salisbury, MD Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
    Health Insurance Counseling &
    		El Centro, CA Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Carolyn Reilly
    Health Insurance Counseling
    		Modesto, CA Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Matt Brewer
    G.W. Health Insurance Counseling Project
    		Washington, DC Industry: Legal Services Health Insurance Counseling
    Officers: Suzanne Jackson , Michael Knipmeyer and 1 other Michael Young
    Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program
    		Santa Maria, CA Industry: Management Services
    Officers: Bill Pate