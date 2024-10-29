HealthInsuranceOfAmerica.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Name
Location
Details
|
Health of America Insurance Agency
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Rick Roach
|
Life & Health Insurance Company of America
(610) 940-1477
|Plymouth Meeting, PA
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Meluyn Miller , Antonio Ranalli and 2 others Denise R. Lombardo , Jonathan S. Miller
|
Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America
(800) 745-7509
|Lansing, MI
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Laura L. Czelada , Jonathan S. Groat and 5 others Edward P. Zobeck , Robert Mulligan , Jaye Stanko , Kevin P. Griffith , Patrick T. Cahill
|
Life & Health Insurance Company of America
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Accident Health and Life Insurance Carrier
Officers: Nancy Austin , John Connors
|
Health Insurance Association of America Inc
(202) 824-1600
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Business Association Business Consulting Services
Officers: Jon C. Nixon , Dean A. Rosen and 1 other Joanne Duncan
|
Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America
(800) 745-7509
|Okemos, MI
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Nancy Ellen Hostetler , Robert Mulligan and 1 other Thomas J. Fleszar
|
Capital Health Insurance of America LLC
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Samuel A. Llanes , Mario A. Callejas and 1 other Victor A. Padilla
|
Health and Life Insurance Company of America
|Carmel, IN
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ngaire E. Cuneo , Thomas J. Kilian and 4 others James S. Adams , William T. Devanney , Thomas J. Brophy , David K. Herzog
|
Life & Health Insurance Company of America
|Harrisburg, PA
|
Industry:
Accident/Health Insurance Carrier & Life Insurance Carrier
Officers: Ross D. Miller , Johnathan S. Miller and 3 others Antonio Ranalli , Denise R. Lombardo , Meluyn Miller
|
Affiliated Health Insurers of America, Inc.
|Inverness, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Anthony M. Antin , Michael Lemar and 1 other David R. Oliver