HealthMedicalCentre.com is an authoritative and concise domain name that speaks directly to the health industry. Its clear meaning instantly conveys a sense of trust and expertise, making it ideal for medical clinics, wellness centres, or any business providing health-related services.
This domain's market value lies in its relevance to the ever-growing healthcare sector, which is continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers. By owning HealthMedicalCentre.com, you can secure a strong online identity and build a successful business around it.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of HealthMedicalCentre.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Global Health Medical Centre PC
(973) 275-1970
|Maplewood, NJ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Frencesca Bernadotte , Eddy Simons and 1 other Natacha Morales
|
Family Health Centre Medical Group, Inc.
(760) 872-4311
|Bishop, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: George K. Kibler , Donna S. McAuley and 7 others Janell Anderson , Nicole M. Cooper , Leo M. Pisculli , Jennifer Lanee Norris , Diane Cattabriga , Leander Jackson , Vasuki S. Daram
|
San Diego Centre for Women's Health and Primary Care Medical Group, Inc., A California Professional Medical Corporation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rosalyn Baxter-Jones