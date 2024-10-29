Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

HealthTouchMassage.com

$4,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,952 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to HealthTouchMassage.com – your premier online destination for massage therapy and wellness services. This domain name conveys the essence of healing touch and massage in one succinct package, making it an ideal choice for businesses in this industry.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,952

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About HealthTouchMassage.com

    HealthTouchMassage.com offers a clear and concise representation of what your business provides – massage therapy and health services. With the increasing popularity of online services and telehealth, having a domain name that clearly communicates your offerings is more important than ever.

    HealthTouchMassage.com can be used by various businesses in the healthcare industry, from massage therapists and wellness centers to fitness studios and alternative medicine practitioners. By owning this domain, you position yourself as a leader in your field, making it easier for customers to find and remember your business.

    Why HealthTouchMassage.com?

    HealthTouchMassage.com can significantly impact your business by improving your online presence and search engine rankings. With keywords like 'health', 'touch', and 'massage' in the domain name, you are more likely to attract organic traffic from potential customers seeking massage therapy or wellness services.

    Additionally, having a memorable and branded domain name can help establish trust and loyalty with your customers. It also makes it easier for them to refer your business to others, as they can easily remember and share your website address.

    Marketability of HealthTouchMassage.com

    HealthTouchMassage.com can be a powerful marketing tool for your business. By incorporating industry-specific keywords into the domain name, you have an advantage over competitors with generic or unmemorable domain names.

    Having a clear and concise domain name makes it easier to create targeted marketing campaigns, both online and offline. For instance, you can use this domain in print ads, business cards, or even on your signage. By creating a strong online presence with a memorable domain name, you are more likely to attract and engage potential customers, leading to increased sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy HealthTouchMassage.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of HealthTouchMassage.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Healthful Touch Massage, LLC
    		Las Vegas, NV Filed: Domestic Limited-Liability Company
    Officers: Mark S. Latham
    Health Touch Therapeutic Massage
    		Atlantic Beach, NC Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Touch of Health Massage
    		Hot Springs Village, AR Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Health Touch Therapeutic Massage
    		Lennon, MI Industry: Misc Personal Services
    Officers: Keith Keeler
    Touch for Health Massage
    		Alpena, MI Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Marva Smith
    Touch of Health Massage
    		Escondido, CA Industry: Misc Personal Services
    Officers: Kwi Kang
    Touch of Health Massage
    		San Bernardino, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Nathan Ramirez
    Health Touch Massage Therapy
    		Rocky Mount, NC Industry: Misc Personal Services
    Officers: Heather Rogers
    Health Touch Massage Center
    		Beaverton, OR Industry: Misc Personal Services
    Officers: Ada Boje
    Health Touch Massage Therapy
    		Coulee Dam, WA Industry: Massage Therapy
    Officers: Jean D. Olsen , Loraine Wilkie