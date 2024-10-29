Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
HealthcareCoalition.com represents a powerful, unifying identity for businesses operating within the expansive healthcare sector. By choosing this domain, you demonstrate a commitment to collaboration, unity, and innovation, positioning your business as a key player in the industry.
With its clear, memorable name and the .com top-level domain's universal recognition, HealthcareCoalition.com offers a strong foundation for online presence and growth. Suitable for various healthcare industries such as pharmaceuticals, hospitals, clinics, and insurance providers.
A strategic domain like HealthcareCoalition.com can significantly improve your business's search engine rankings by attracting relevant organic traffic. As potential customers search for industry-specific keywords, your website is more likely to appear in the results, increasing visibility and driving valuable leads.
By establishing a strong online presence with HealthcareCoalition.com, you can build a trustworthy brand that resonates with both existing and potential clients. The domain name itself instills a sense of unity and collaboration, making your business an appealing choice within the competitive healthcare market.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of HealthcareCoalition.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Utah Healthcare Coalition
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Steven A. Ray
|
Minority Healthcare Coalition Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Tia Michelle McKinney
|
Southwest Michigan Healthcare Coalition
(269) 342-5525
|Kalamazoo, MI
|
Industry:
Healthcare Service
Officers: Donald C. Werme
|
North County Healthcare Coalition
|Escondido, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Shirley W. Duval
|
American Healthcare Education Coalition
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Valley Healthcare Coalition
|Modesto, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Paul Fanelli
|
Texas Healthcare Coalition, Inc.
|Arlington, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: C. W. Spencer , Clark William Spencer and 2 others Joyce J. Spencer , William C. Spencer
|
Provident Healthcare Coalition L.L.C.
|Norcross, GA
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Provident Foundation, Inc.
|
Healthcare Coalition Institute
|West Covina, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David R. Paraiso
|
Healthcare Leadership Coalition Inc
|Torrance, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Vivien Mudgett