At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of HeartOfNy.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sacred Heart Society of Medina Ny Inc
(585) 798-4480
|Medina, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Jan Bartell , Mike Hartway
|
Heart & Hand Care Givers of Putnam and Westchster Ny
|Mahopac, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Heart of Jade Wellness
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Three of Hearts Inc
|Honeoye Falls, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Claudia Blumenstock
|
Hearts of Iron
|Great Neck, NY
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: Michele Rosenthal
|
Heart Convent of
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Marianne Keevins
|
Sacred Heart of Jesus
(716) 683-2375
|Bowmansville, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: A. M. Illig , Kevin Monheim and 5 others Audrey Trautwein , Amanda Steiner , Sarah Malczewski , Lola Vickner , Julie Monheim
|
The Heart of Sound
|Syracuse, NY
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: David G. Fisher
|
Ace of Hearts
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Apparel/Accessories
Officers: Kip Mustafa
|
Heart of God Haiti
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Residential Care Services