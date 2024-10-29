HeartToHeartMinistry.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Heart to Heart Ministries
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Heart to Heart Ministries
(210) 673-4553
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: William Snader , Nancy Littlefield
|
Heart to Heart Ministries
|Laurel, MD
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Yvonne Lourenco
|
Heart to Heart Ministry
|Norfolk, VA
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties Religious Organization
Officers: Jerry Qualls
|
Heart to Heart Ministries
|Buffalo, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Timothy Case
|
Heart to Heart Ministries
(269) 388-8075
|Portage, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joan Hart
|
Heart to Heart Ministry
|Lancaster, PA
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
|
Heart to Heart Ministries
|North Charleston, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Heart to Heart Ministries
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Koby A. Carter , Betty A. Peacock and 1 other Darren P. Carter
|
Heart to Heart Ministries
|Troup, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Willie Jean Lacy