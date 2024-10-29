HebrewCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Hebrew College
(617) 559-8600
|Newton, MA
|
Industry:
College/University Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: George Renz , David Chivo and 5 others Deborah Sussman , Chip Belyea , Jane Schwerdtfeger , Howard Rubin , Alan Steinert
|
United Hebrew Geriatric Center
(914) 632-6320
|New Rochelle, NY
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Rita C. Mabli , Jami Flynn and 5 others Katie Flynn , Susan Schaffer , Isaac Cohen , Stacey Sokol , Grace Ferri
|
Elmora Hebrew Center
(908) 353-1740
|Elizabeth, NJ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Samuel Rosenberg
|
Verdugo Hills Hebrew Center
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
United Hebrew Center
|Pueblo, CO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Julia Vean , Olene Greenwood
|
Hebrew at Center Inc
|Newton, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
United Hebrew Geriatric Center
(914) 632-2804
|New Rochelle, NY
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Rita C. Mabli , Kirsy Larancuent and 5 others Joseph Derose , Nora O'Brien , Mohan Cheema , Allen Wolff , Micheal Bobrowsky
|
Hebrew Rehabilitation Center
(617) 325-8000
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Specialty Hospital
Officers: Andrew I. Glincher , Sara Poasche-Orlow and 8 others Kevin Foley , Ruth Kandel , Howard Cohen , Stephen Haig , Patricia M. Murray , Douglas P Kiel , Svetlana Rosin , Michael Seto
|
Hebrew Rehab Center
|Hyde Park, MA
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility
Officers: John Molloy
|
Hebrew Discovery Center
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization