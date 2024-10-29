HebrewRehabilitationCenter.com

Ask About Special November Deals!
    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Hebrew Rehabilitation Center
    (617) 325-8000     		Boston, MA Industry: Specialty Hospital
    Officers: Andrew I. Glincher , Sara Poasche-Orlow and 8 others Kevin Foley , Ruth Kandel , Howard Cohen , Stephen Haig , Patricia M. Murray , Douglas P Kiel , Svetlana Rosin , Michael Seto
    Hebrew Rehabilitation Center Dedham
    		Dedham, MA Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Hebrew Rehabilitation Center for Aged, Inc.
    		Boston, MA Filed: Foreign Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Thomas M. Alperin , Gilda Slifka and 3 others Steven D. Levy , Len Fishman , Andrew I. Glincher
    Hebrew Rehabilitation Center for Aged Brookline Housing
    		Brookline, MA Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Dorothy Kelly Gay , Ron Harrison
    Jewish Hebrew Cultural and Rehabilitation Center
    		Clearwater, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Rabbi Jacob Guri , Rabbi Joseph Fischman and 1 other Rabbi Ralph Z Glixman