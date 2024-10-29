HeritageRehab.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Heritage Village Rehab & Nursing
|Gerry, NY
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: David Smeltzer
|
Heritage Rehab & Fitness LLC
|Lexington, SC
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
|
Heritage Rehab Healthcare Center
|Norwalk, IA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Southern Heritage Rehab
|Rockholds, KY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Norma Brown
|
Heritage Rehab & Fitness, LLC
|Greenville, SC
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Al Eads
|
Heritage Medical Service & Rehab
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Nathan Uba
|
Heritage Rehab, LLC
|Tacoma, WA
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: K. R. Miller , Debbie Ferguson and 6 others Corrie Zimmerman , Wendy Wheatley , Faith Hollins , Jessica Murphy , Shelley Richmond , Jim Byrd
|
Regency Heritage Rehab Center
|Somerset, NJ
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
|
Heritage Rehab & Fitness, LLC
|Alpharetta, GA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Heritage Rehab & Fitness
|Spartanburg, SC
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Kristen Cook