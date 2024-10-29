Ask About Special November Deals!
Hibern.com

$1,888 USD

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Hibern.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Hibernate
    		Officers: Mancor, Inc.
    Hibernation House
    		Whitefish, MT Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation
    Officers: Sara Fanzal , Michael Collins
    Hibernate Inc
    (804) 513-1777     		Glen Allen, VA Industry: Mens and Boys Work Clothing
    Officers: Kenneth Lowenstein
    Hibernate Inc
    		Charles City, VA Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Hibernation Station
    (912) 265-7744     		Brunswick, GA Industry: Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
    Officers: Kathy Kehoe
    Hibernation Therapeutics USA LLC
    		Macon, GA Industry: Business Services
    Hibernation Holding Company Inc
    (802) 985-3001     		Shelburne, VT Industry: Designs Mfg Mail- Order & Ret American Made Teddy Bears
    Officers: Mark J. Sleeper
    Robert J Hibern
    		Coldwater, OH Sales Manager at Community Sports & Physical Therapy Inc
    Hibernate Bedding LLC
    		Bernardsville, NJ Industry: Homefurnishings
    Officers: Terri Hebert
    Hibernation Products, Inc.
    (209) 795-4339     		Arnold, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Ret Misc Homefurnishings Ret Misc Merchandise
    Officers: Steven Caldwell , Sandi Caldwell and 1 other Richard C. Howard