HighTechInvestments.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
High Tech Recovery Invest
|Hallandale Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Ricardo Santana
|
High Tech Investment, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
High Tech Investment, Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Marcos A. Zardini
|
Invest High Tech
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Telephone Communications
Officers: Carlos Jackson
|
High Tech Investments, LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: A&L Investments Group Ltd , Y&A Capital Group Inc
|
High Tech Investments, Inc.
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael P. Orlowski , Peter R. Lees
|
High Tech Investment Realty, Inc.
|Largo, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Wayne H. Hunter , Edwin Bylerly
|
De High Tech Consulting, Investment
|
High Tech Investments, Limited Partnership
|Lawndale, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: Adaptive Investments Corporation
|
High Tech Investment A California Limited Partnership
(818) 992-6021
|Canoga Park, CA
|
Industry:
Operator of Commercial Building
Officers: Lucia Liu , Michael Sein