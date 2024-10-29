HighTerrace.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
High Park Terrace Corporation
(973) 622-1011
|Newark, NJ
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Mary German , Naomi Beasley and 5 others Maddie Booker , Bessie Walker , Becky Walker , Luther Roberson , Chris Booker
|
High Point Terrace
|Jackson, MS
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
High Street Terrace
(541) 341-1632
|Eugene, OR
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Sharon Hansen
|
Southwest High Oak Terrace Invest
|Dallas, TX
|
High Street Maple Terrace Lp
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: High Street Maple Terrace Gp, Inc.
|
Washington Terrace Community Center
|High Point, NC
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Todd Moore
|
Lincoln Terrace Apartments
(704) 732-0969
|High Shoals, NC
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Barbara White
|
Oakview Terrace Inc
(336) 869-5012
|High Point, NC
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: James Marlow , Bonnie Raper and 1 other James Marlowe
|
Park Terrace Apartments
|High Point, NC
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
High Street Maple Terrace Gp, Inc.
|El Segundo, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: S. Denton Walker , Arlin E. Gaffner and 5 others Carrie A. Shelton , Michael S. Duffy , J. Christopher Kirk , Robert E. Sulentic , John A. Stirek