HillcrestGolf.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Hillcrest Golf & Country Club
(806) 765-5397
|Lubbock, TX
|
Industry:
Country Club-Membership
Officers: Glen Robinson , Tommy Darland
|
Hillcrest Golf & Country Club
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Hillcrest Golf Club
(715) 832-7009
|Altoona, WI
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Dale Pogrant , George Reinbacher and 2 others Gregg Mizerk , Eric Anderson
|
Hillcrest Golf Club
(970) 247-1499
|Durango, CO
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Jo Warfield , Jim Fiala and 8 others Rick Kern , Michael Hannigan , John Vickers , Leroy Rheault , Dianne Larsen , Mike Amato , Michele Peterson , Mark Gaughan
|
Hillcrest Golf Center
(309) 444-7744
|Washington, IL
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course
Officers: Ben Brubaker
|
Junior Hillcrest Golf Foundation
|Durango, CO
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Hillcrest Golf Course
|Owensboro, KY
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Jim William , Chris Cary
|
Hillcrest Golf Course
(620) 252-6190
|Coffeyville, KS
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course
Officers: Steve Thompson
|
Hillcrest Golf Club
(419) 423-7211
|Findlay, OH
|
Industry:
Golf Course
Officers: Edward Kotlarczyk , Joseph Kotlarczyk
|
Hillcrest Golf Club, Inc.
(336) 765-0109
|Winston Salem, NC
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course
Officers: Richard P. Jones , Robert T. Jones and 1 other Don Jones