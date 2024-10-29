HillelFoundation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Hillel Foundation
(513) 523-5190
|Oxford, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Steve Rothstein , Amy Greenbaun and 4 others Shana Teig Kantor , Robert Abowitz , Amy Bebchisk , Michelle Maer
|
Hillel Foundation
(740) 592-1173
|Athens, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Elena Stein , Lee Freedman and 1 other Joel Rudy
|
Hillel Foundation
|Santa Cruz, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jim Atkins , Rick Zinman and 7 others Lauren Kimmel , Jerry Dubin , Lauren Suhd , Laurel Fox , Aaron Selya , Steve Shapiro , Liz Alpert
|
Hillel Foundation
(860) 429-9007
|Storrs Mansfield, CT
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Gary Wolff , Maureen Harakaly and 3 others Claude Bernstein , Shari Cantor , Adam Gamzon
|
Hillel Foundation
(765) 743-1293
|West Lafayette, IN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Paul Sanddock , Louis Sherman and 3 others Philip Schlossberg , Philip Schloss , Cemil Selcuk
|
Hillel Foundations
(608) 256-8361
|Madison, WI
|
Industry:
Student Center
Officers: Amy B. Stein , Harold Blotner and 7 others Scott Titus , Diane Seder , Greg N. Dutch , Jordan Tannenbaum , Eliot Butler , Ilana Goren , Henry Hirschowitz
|
Hillel Foundation
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Miriam Starkman , Scott Levine and 7 others Jeffrey Shanbom , Arlene Carter , Elaine C. Driker , Linda Zlotoff , Karen Gales , Stephanie Adas , Sheri Ginis
|
Hillel Foundation
|Pikesville, MD
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Business Services
Officers: Beth Gansky , Gerry Baum
|
Hillel Foundation
(573) 443-7460
|Columbia, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Kerry Hollander , Enid Schatz and 5 others Lauren Spiegel , Dan Edidin , Emily Shyken , Sherman Fabes , Barb Fairman
|
Hillel Foundation
(812) 332-9501
|Bloomington, IN
|
Industry:
Jewish Campus Life Organization
Officers: Susan Shifron , Malcolm Geffon and 8 others Sarah Glasser , James R. Keller , Chippy Klein , Lance Dasilva , Scottie Friedland , Jeremy Levin , Jordan Markovic , Ilana Nadel