HillsCountryClub.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northwood Hills Country Club
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: James Nichols
|
Shadow Hills Country Club
|Eugene, OR
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Shore Hills Country Club
|Landing, NJ
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Woodland Hills Country Club
|Woodland Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jeremy Duda , Phil Lopez and 1 other Rene Rousselet
|
Thunder Hills Country Club
(563) 556-3363
|Peosta, IA
|
Industry:
Country Club
Officers: Pam McCoy , Rick Runde and 7 others Doug Edwards , Burbridge Marty , Jeff Webber , Brian Wilson , John Goodmann , Chuck Anderson , James Kemp
|
Barrington Hills Country Club
(847) 381-4200
|Barrington, IL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Ryan O'Connor , Mark Esler and 3 others Guy Shaw , Judy Choi , John Rosellui
|
Franklin Hills Country Club
(248) 851-2200
|Franklin, MI
|
Industry:
Membership Sports Club Eating Place Drinking Place
Officers: Scott Cummings , Tom Pattison and 1 other Tom Gray
|
Weston Hills Country Club
|Weston, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Barbara Hubbard , Evelyn Dovolis and 5 others Lenore Cicchese , Nicholas Cassala , Omar Rodriguez , Robert Holzman , Ernie Ruiz
|
Oak Hills Country Club
|Omaha, NE
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club Civic/Social Association
Officers: Tommie Tomphson
|
Rolling Hills Country Club
(870) 892-3323
|Pocahontas, AR
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Mike Miller , John Jackson and 8 others Betty White , Brett Liebhaber , Joey Pffefer , Stephen Malone , Carol Kerns , Renee Castleman , Cliff Hufstedler , Joel Carver