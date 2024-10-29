HillsGolfClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Chisholm Hills Golf Club
(517) 694-0169
|Lansing, MI
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course
Officers: Steve Ramey , Rachel Ramey
|
Heather Hills Golf Club
|Hiawassee, GA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club Public Golf Course
Officers: Alva Copeman
|
Holly Hills Golf Club
(513) 897-4921
|Waynesville, OH
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course
Officers: Curtis Cranmer , Edward Cranmer and 1 other Kirt Cranmer
|
Spring Hill Golf Club
(952) 473-1500
|Wayzata, MN
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Tim Ivory , Kim Linder and 2 others Tom Dalum , Michael Kahanyshyn
|
Fire Hill Golf Club
(715) 376-4653
|Gordon, WI
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course
Officers: Brad Essen , Peter Paine
|
Victoria Hills Golf Club
|Deland, FL
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course
Officers: Hal Richberg , Wendy Henry
|
Woodland Hills Golf Club
|Cartersville, GA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Lincoln Hills Golf Club
(231) 843-4666
|Ludington, MI
|
Industry:
Private Golf Club & Restaurant
Officers: Alex Zaydel
|
Cinnabar Hills Golf Club
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course
Officers: Leanne Shigemoto
|
Dogwood Hills Golf Club
(256) 632-3634
|Flat Rock, AL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club Public Golf Course
Officers: Hughie B. Slater