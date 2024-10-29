HisHandsExtended.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
His Hand Extended
|Kountze, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: John Moore , Vicki Moore and 3 others Hilda Loredo , Kenneth Walters , Bettie Walters
|
His Hand Extended, Inc.
|Punta Gorda, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Brenda M. Niswander , Evelyn Little
|
His Hands Extended
|Toronto, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
His Hands Extended LLC
|Lancaster, CA
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Cheryl Ferrand
|
His Hands Extended, Inc.
|Bonifay, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Donald D. Carroll , Lynda A. Carroll and 1 other Suzanne Artley
|
His Hands Extended Inc.
|Plantation, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Martine Khan , Patricia Glover and 2 others Kimberley M. Holmes , Matilda Brinson
|
His Hands Extended Ministries
(610) 767-8842
|Slatington, PA
|
Industry:
Charitable Organization
|
His Hands Extended
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
His Hands Extended Church
|Bakersfield, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Max Irvin Van Dyke
|
His Hand Extended
|Henderson, NV
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Tracy May