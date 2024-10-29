HisHeritage.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
His Heritage, Inc.
|
His Heritage Manor
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Timothy Nicholson
|
Davisville Heritage & His
|Century, FL
|
Industry:
Barber Shop
Officers: Ralph Darby
|
His at Heritage S
|New Iberia, LA
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
|
His at Heritage Village, Inc.
|Sparks, MD
|
Industry:
Health Services
|
His at Heritage I’, Inc.
|Sparks, MD
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: John Heller , Matthew Box and 2 others Ronald Lord , Mark Fulchino
|
His Heritage Fellowship Ministries, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
His at Heritage II, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: John Heller , Matthew Box and 2 others Ronald Lord , Mark Fulchino
|
His at Heritage Place, Inc.
|Sparks, MD
|
Industry:
Health Services
|
His Heritage and His Reward Learning Center, Inc.
|Lawrenceville, GA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Ayodele I. Sowunmi