HispanicOrganization.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Dalhart Hispanic Organization, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Hispanic United Neighborhoods Organization
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Hispanic Management Organization Inc
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Organization of Hispanic Contractors
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Construction/Mining Equipment
Officers: Elizabeth Ponce , Anselmo Montemayor and 3 others Javier Huerta , Mike Trevio , John H. Martinez
|
Organization of Hispanic Contractors
(972) 786-0910
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Contractors Organization
Officers: John H. Martinez , Javier Huerta and 6 others Mike Trevino , Elizabeth Ponce , Anselmo Montemayor , Juan Rodriguez , Perfecta Gallegos , Noie Dethoudom
|
Hispanics United Development Organization
|Providence, RI
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
|
Hispanic Market Organization, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Management Consulting Services
Officers: Thomas E. Ruiz , Lidice Ruiz and 1 other Felix Guerrero
|
Hispanic Organization of Women
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Hispanic Leadership Organization
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Cynthia Garza Sanchez , Jessie Torres and 8 others Patricia Garcia , Caroline Jones , Cynthia Garcia , Saul Rodriguez , Sandra Maria Garcia , Raquel Velasquez , Jo Ann S Reyes , Joe Paniagua
|
Hispanic Leadership Organization
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Musical Instrument Stores