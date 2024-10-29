HistoricCollege.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Chaffey College Historical Society
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert L. Davis
|
Jubilee College State Historic
|Brimfield, IL
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Jim Tumminelli
|
Rutherford College Historical Foundation
|Rutherford College, NC
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Historically Black College Alumnus
|Uncasville, CT
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Ray Malone
|
Historic Eleutherian College
(812) 866-2795
|Madison, IN
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Jae Bteitweiser , John Nyberg and 4 others Beth Brightweiser , Vern Reindollar , Brooke Reindollar , Linda Britewiser
|
National Historically Black College U
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
College Park Historical Society Inc
|College Park, GA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Jim Gable
|
Historic College Hill Preservation Society Inc
|Greensboro, NC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Historically Black Colleges and Universities Tour Experience
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Angela Alexander
|
The Historic College Inn of Northampton
|Northampton, MA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Todd Marchefka