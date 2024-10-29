HistoricHighway.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lincoln Highway Historical Society
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Marilyn R Lyn Protteau
|
Historic Highway Associates, LLC
|Oakland Park, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Benjamin F. Crosby , Mark J. Zeininger and 1 other Paula Crosby
|
Historic Highway Properties, Inc.
|Troutdale, OR
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
|
California Historical Highways Association
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Sara Selene Faulds
|
Historic Highway 80 Corporation
|Alpine, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Paula Brandes , Cliff Steimle and 1 other C. D. Conaway
|
Historic Highway 40 Auto Care
(530) 888-0707
|Auburn, CA
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Jousha Yabe
|
Friends of Historic Columbia River Highway
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Jeanette Kloos
|
A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Highway Inc
|Saint Augustine, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Sally O'Hara
|
William Bertram Scenic & Historic Highway Corridor Council
|Saint Johns, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Albert Abbatiello
|
William Bartram Scenic & Historic Highway Corridor Management Group, Inc.
|Fruit Cove, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert J. Fitzgerald , Albert Abbatiello and 3 others Phyllis Abbatiello , Noble Enge , Dick Hanley