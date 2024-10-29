Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
HistoricUrban.com is an exclusive domain name that brings together the rich tapestry of history with the vibrant energy of urban living. This unique combination appeals to various industries, such as museums, historical societies, and urban development companies.
With HistoricUrban.com, you can build a strong brand identity based on authenticity, tradition, and innovation. By owning this domain name, your business gains credibility and attracts visitors who value the blend of history and urbanism.
HistoricUrban.com can significantly impact organic traffic by attracting audiences interested in historical and urban-themed content. It also aids in establishing a distinctive brand identity, as it sets your business apart from competitors.
HistoricUrban.com can help establish customer trust and loyalty by creating an emotional connection with visitors. They will feel drawn to the authenticity and unique perspective your business offers.
Buy HistoricUrban.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of HistoricUrban.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Historic Urban Plans, Inc
(607) 272-6277
|Ithaca, NY
|
Industry:
Retail/Wholesale Mail Order
Officers: Michael Tomlan , Julee Johnson
|
Historic Urban Development, LLC
|Arlington Heights, IL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: William E. Grau , John M. Tenuta
|
Historical Urban Restoration & Development, LLC
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Development
|
The Urban Bunche: A Historic District Development Corporation
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Christina Frausto