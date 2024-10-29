HistoricalGame.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Historic Game Rosters
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Lamont Puckett
|
Historical Miniatures Gaming Society
|Bel Air, MD
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Big Muddy Historical Game Alliance
|Saint Charles, MO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Historical Miniature Gaming Society Midwest
|Roselle, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Historical Miniatures Gaming Society-West
|Modesto, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Raymond Jackson , Chris Salander
|
Historical Miniatures Gaming Society Inc
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Steven King , Dudley Garidel and 1 other Frank Preziosa
|
Historical Miniatures Gaming Society Mid South
|Culleoka, TN
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
Games G Willie Historic Foundation, Inc.
|Mendon, UT
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Paul R. Willie
|
Historical Miniature Gaming Society-South Inc
|Brandon, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Webster W. Pierce , Scott Presley and 4 others Marc Rebhun , David Poole , Dennis Vera , M. Webster Pierce
|
Historical Miniatures Gaming Society (Gulf South), Inc.
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Michael Labranche