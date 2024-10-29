Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IdeaMedical.com is a unique domain name that instantly communicates the essence of a forward-thinking medical business. Its concise and memorable nature sets it apart from lengthy or confusing domain names. With this domain, you can build a professional website that resonates with both healthcare professionals and patients.
This domain name is suitable for a wide range of medical businesses, such as telemedicine platforms, medical research organizations, and medical technology startups. Its clear and specific focus makes it an attractive choice for entrepreneurs looking to make a strong impact in the medical field.
By owning IdeaMedical.com, you can enhance your search engine optimization (SEO) efforts. A domain name that directly relates to your business can boost your online visibility and attract organic traffic. A clear and memorable domain name can make it easier for patients to remember and return to your website.
IdeaMedical.com can also contribute to the establishment of a strong brand. It provides a professional and trustworthy image, which is essential in the medical industry. A domain name that is easy to remember and type can help build customer loyalty and repeat business.
Buy IdeaMedical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IdeaMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Idea Bio-Medical Ltd
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Commercial Physical Research
|
Idea Medical Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Prateep Kulapalanont
|
Idea Medical Equipment, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Luis Giraldo
|
Ideas Medical Inc.
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jorge J. Hoyos , Pedro S. Ortega and 1 other Luis A. Fernandez
|
Best Idea Medical Services,Corporation
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Aldo Cisneros
|
Ifma Ideas for Medical Advancement, Inc.
|York, PA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services