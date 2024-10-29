IdealMedicalCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ideal Medical Center
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Robert Rodriguez , George Tucker and 2 others Alex Campos , Sheila Palmer
|
Ideal Medical Center, Inc
(305) 957-0017
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Family Practice
Officers: Wilfredo V. Gonzalez , Jacques P. Morency and 5 others Rodolfo A. Molina , Octavio A. Bravo , Carol M. Delgado , Tony M. Momeni , Osvaldo S. Sandoval
|
Ideal Medical Center, Corp.
|Leisure City, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Lourdes Flores
|
Ideal Medical Center, Inc.
(305) 957-0017
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Medical Family Practice
Officers: Wilfredo V. Gonzalez , Jacques P. Morency and 1 other Rodolfo A. Molina
|
La Ideal Medical Center, Inc
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Odalys Reyes , Niosky Tito
|
Ideal Medical Center - Hialeah, Inc.
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Octavio A. Bravo , Wilfredo V. Gonzalez and 1 other Rodolfo A. Molina
|
Ideal Medical Center of Miami, Inc.
(305) 635-7710
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Rodolfo Molina , Octavio Bravo and 5 others Wilfredo Gonzalez , Maria M. Castillo , Lorely E. Mendez , Barbara Sierra , Glauco Puig
|
Ideal Medical Center of Tampa Inc
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Roidel Cordero
|
Ideal Medical Center of East Hialeah, LLC.
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Octavio A. Bravo , Wilfredo V. Gonzalez
|
Ideal Medical Center of Miami, Inc.
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Octavio A. Bravo , Wilfredo V. Gonzalez and 1 other Rodolfo A. Molina