Identicas.com is a one-of-a-kind domain name that embodies the essence of individuality and authenticity. It is perfect for businesses that pride themselves on offering customized solutions, unique products, or specialized services. With this domain name, you can create a strong brand image and establish a loyal customer base, setting yourself apart from competitors.
Identicas.com is versatile and can be used in various industries, including design, technology, fashion, and consulting. It is a valuable asset for businesses that aim to differentiate themselves and capture the attention of their target audience. By securing this domain name, you can build a strong foundation for your online presence and create a lasting impact.
Identifying the right domain name is crucial for the growth and success of your business. Identicas.com can significantly impact your online presence by enhancing your brand image, increasing your visibility in search engines, and establishing trust and credibility with potential customers. By choosing a domain name that reflects the unique nature of your business, you can attract organic traffic and build a loyal customer base.
Additionally, a domain name like Identicas.com can help you establish a strong brand identity. It can serve as a consistent and recognizable element across all your marketing channels, both online and offline. This consistency can help you build trust and loyalty with your customers, leading to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.
Buy Identicas.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Identicas.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Identica Inc
|Princeton, NJ
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Byron Weeks
|
Identica Inc.
|Sugar Land, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Jason Zhu Cardinal , Zhuochen Zhu
|
Identica LLC
|Doral, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: John Thomas
|
Identica, LLC
|Bonita Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Ronnie D. Johnson , John L. Thomas
|
Identica Corp. Tec, Inc.
|Gardnerville, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Terry Wheeler , Michael Finn and 1 other Francine Foster
|
Identica Holdings Corporation
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Terry Wheeler
|
Identica Holdings Corporation
|Gardnerville, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Terry Wheeler , Francine Foster
|
Identica Corp USA, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Terry Wheeler , Francine Foster