Iftas.com is a unique and memorable domain name with global appeal. Its letters are easy to remember and pronounce, making it an excellent choice for any business looking to expand its reach. The domain name has a modern and professional sound that conveys trust and reliability.
The domain name can be used by businesses in various industries such as legal services, financial consulting, technology, or education. It is perfect for companies that aim to provide expert advice or solutions to their customers. With Iftas.com as your business's online address, you'll leave a lasting impression on potential clients and partners.
Owning the Iftas.com domain name can significantly help grow your business by attracting more organic traffic to your website. The domain name is short, easy-to-remember, and unique, making it easier for potential customers to find you online. It also allows you to establish a strong brand identity that sets you apart from the competition.
Additionally, having a domain name like Iftas.com can help build customer trust and loyalty. A domain name that is professional and easy to remember can make your business appear more credible and trustworthy in the eyes of potential customers. This can lead to increased sales and repeat business.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ifta Foundation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: Lewis Horwitz , Lloyd Kaufman
|
Ifta LLC
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Lisa Smith
|
Sales Ifta Tax Recovery &
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Otis Redford , David Messerschmitt
|
Ez Ifta Service
|Hanna, WY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Ifta Tax Service, Inc.
|Palm City, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Theresa M. Motisi , Werner Hilpert
|
Ifta Management Corporation
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Shmuel I. Meersohn
|
Dominion Ifta Tax Services, LLC
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: John Gartland
|
Sales-Excise-Ifta Tax Recovery & Services Inc.
|Redlands, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Kathy's Ifta and Fuels Tax Services LLC
|Hummelstown, PA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Kathy Hanft