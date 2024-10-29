IglesiaCristianaOasis.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Iglesia Cristiana Sweet Oasis
|Lynwood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Antonio Gonzalez
|
Iglesia Cristiana "Oasis", Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Rene E. Salis
|
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Jaime Ns Taylor , Andres Pineira and 1 other Maria T. Pineira
|
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis De Amor
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Jose W. Castellanos , Yojany Mathis and 3 others Ana L. Arita , Blanca I. Corea , Manuel D. Corea
|
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis De Esperanza
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Guy Brown
|
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis De Amor, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Saturnino Albaladejo , Zerelda Capdevila and 3 others Rufus H. Beacham , Albert J. Capdevila , Elvin Gonzalez
|
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis En El Desierto
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Edwin J. Mendoza
|
Iglesia Cristiana Carismatica Oasis De B
|Dearborn, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis De Bendicion, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Wilfredo Ramirez , Lillian Ramirez and 1 other Laura Lugo
|
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis De Amor, Inc.
|Avon Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Sarah Kuilan , Maria Jodouin and 1 other Basilisa Robles