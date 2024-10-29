IllinoisIndustries.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Illinois Sheep Industry
|Belvidere, IL
|
Industry:
Livestock Services
Officers: Eugene McGrew , Sheryl Roelffema and 1 other Jeane Zeien
|
Illinois Industries Inc
|Batavia, IL
|
Industry:
Business Brokers
|
Hart Illinois Industrials, LLC
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Illinois Valley Industries, Inc
(815) 942-6133
|Morris, IL
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services Individual/Family Services
Officers: Nadine O'Connor , Kandis Cassetto and 1 other Lynn Sanches
|
Illinois Valley Industries, Inc
(815) 942-6702
|Morris, IL
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services
Officers: Susan McNabb
|
Illinois Industrial Lumber Inc
(630) 896-7500
|Montgomery, IL
|
Industry:
Whol Lumber/Plywood/Millwork
Officers: Steve Bauserman
|
Illinois Industrial Equipment Inc
|Oak Forest, IL
|
Industry:
Commercial Equipment, Nec
|
Illinois Poultry Industry
|Urbana, IL
|
Industry:
Business Association Whol Poultry/Products
Officers: Ken Koelkebeck
|
Illinois Industrial Property
|O Fallon, IL
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: Wayne Barber
|
Illinois Industrial Services
|New Lenox, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments