Illocal.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bac Local 6 Il
|Rockford, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: John Barth
|
Locals
|Pawnee, IL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Il State Employees Local 29
|Kankakee, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Bricklayer Allied Craftworkers No 8 Local Il
|West Frankfort, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Roy Teebels
|
Apprenticeship Education and Training Local 20 Il
|Waukegan, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Local 1 Liveup Local
|Park Forest, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Ocea Jones
|
Afscme Il Local 2758 Tamms Correctional Ceating Wolf Camp
|Tamms, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Graphic Communications Union Local 415 S Chicago Il
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Commercial Art/Graphic Design
|
Plumbers Local
|Volo, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Richard Flamant
|
Local 2565
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization