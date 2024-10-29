IlluminatingEngineering.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Illuminating Engineering
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Robert Fitch
|
Illuminating Engineering
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
|
Illuminating Engineering
|Binghamton, NY
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Grant Best
|
Illuminating Engineering Society
(212) 248-5000
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Professional Organizatn Book-Publishing/Printing Periodical-Publish/Print
Officers: Andrew Bardsley , Brigitte Houngbedji and 8 others Roslyn Lowe , Anastasia D. Leon , William Hanley , Nazra Gladu , Patricia McGillicuddy , Amy Wyatt , Ian Lewin , Sue Foley
|
Illuminated Engineering L.L.C.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Engineering Services
Officers: Dustin J. Henry
|
Production Illumination Engineers, Inc.
|Weston, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph E. Neff
|
Illuminating Engineering Company
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
|
Illuminating and Engineering Company
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Illumination Engineering, Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Luke Thornton , Sterling Lemaster
|
Illuminating Engineering Society
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Tom Grunwald