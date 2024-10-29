Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The ImcMed.com domain name is perfect for any business or professional in the medical industry. It's short, memorable, and easy to spell, making it ideal for both local and international audiences.
Imagine having a domain name that instantly communicates your industry and your expertise. With ImcMed.com, you can build a strong online presence, establish credibility, and attract new business opportunities.
ImcMed.com can significantly help your business grow by increasing organic traffic through search engine optimization. Potential clients are more likely to trust and choose a business with a clear industry identity.
Additionally, having a domain name that accurately represents your business can contribute to customer loyalty and repeat business. Your clients will feel confident in your expertise and professionalism.
Buy ImcMed.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ImcMed.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Imcm Inc
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Clint Watson
|
Imcm Corp.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Moe Itah
|
Imcm Incorporated
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: David M. Smith , Robert Stearns and 1 other James L. Janes