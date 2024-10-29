Ask About Special November Deals!
ImmediateCareClinic.com

$4,888 USD

  Increased Traffic

  Search Engine Ranking

  Brand Recognition

  Immediate Presence

  Higher Profits

  Great Investment

    • About ImmediateCareClinic.com

    The domain name ImmediateCareClinic.com succinctly conveys the concept of an instant healthcare solution. Its clear and straightforward nature is perfect for a clinic that aims to provide quick care. With this domain, you can create a website that is easily discoverable by patients in need of immediate medical attention.

    The domain name ImmediateCareClinic.com has the potential to attract a wide audience, including individuals and businesses within the healthcare industry. It's ideal for telemedicine services, urgent care clinics, or even virtual doctor consultations.

    Why ImmediateCareClinic.com?

    ImmediateCareClinic.com can significantly boost your online visibility, helping to attract organic traffic through search engine optimization. By incorporating relevant keywords into your website's content, you can rank higher in search results and attract potential customers who are actively seeking healthcare solutions.

    ImmediateCareClinic.com provides an opportunity to establish a strong brand identity within the healthcare industry. A clear and concise domain name contributes to building trust and credibility with your audience, which can lead to increased customer loyalty.

    Marketability of ImmediateCareClinic.com

    ImmediateCareClinic.com can give you a competitive edge by helping you stand out from other healthcare providers in the digital space. By having a domain name that directly relates to your business, you can differentiate yourself from competitors and attract potential customers who are looking for immediate care.

    ImmediateCareClinic.com is not only valuable in the digital realm but also in non-digital media. It provides an opportunity to create a memorable and consistent brand across all marketing channels, which can help you engage with new potential customers and convert them into sales.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ImmediateCareClinic.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Immediate Care Clinic
    		Shelbyville, TN Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Anita S. Philipose , Paul Turpin
    Lake Immediate Care & Clinic
    		Island Lake, IL Industry: Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
    Officers: Eberechukwu Ibe , Reginald Ebirim
    Immediate Care Clinic, LLC
    (270) 834-8892     		Glasgow, KY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office Osteopathic Physician's Office
    Officers: Kathy Devore , Lisa A. Todd and 5 others Roger T. Williams , Rodney Sirk , L. G. Dickinson , Scott Birch , Emiley Button
    Immediate Care Family Clinic
    		Meridian, MS Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Larry Davis , Latanya McDonald and 3 others Kristy Mnzava , Bendan Driggers , E. Daniel Henderson
    Legacy Immediate Care Clinic
    		Gresham, OR Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Mark Hosko
    Physicians Immediate Care Clinic
    		Pocatello, ID Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Christian C. Yost
    Immediate Care Clinic, P.A.
    		Filed: Professional Association
    Immediate Care Clinic, P.L.L.C.
    		Amarillo, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Mike Hughes
    Optimum Immediate Care Clinic
    		Munster, IN Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Khaled A. Reheem-Farag
    Yreka Immediate Care Clinic
    		Yreka, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: George Laws , Donald E. Solus and 5 others Beth Reidiger , Kelly Cramer , Mandee Tuttle , Keshia Betts , Kayla Cramer