ImmersionSchools.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Spanish Immersion After School
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Blanca Lawton
|
Dine Bi'Olta (Immersion School)
|Fort Defiance, AZ
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Nalcc Immersion School
|Arapahoe, WY
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
|
Letoile French Immersion School
|Portland, OR
|
The Spanish Immersion School
|Foster City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Family Immersion Ctr High School
|Sioux Falls, SD
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: William Hoff
|
Louisiana Consortium of Immersion Schools
|Broussard, LA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Nicole Boudreaux
|
Olas Spanish Immersion School, LLC
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Mara Vidal Fleites , Mara Vidal
|
Milwaukee German Immersion School PTA
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Jane Empey-Theep
|
Twin Cities German Immersion School
(651) 492-7106
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Annika Fjelstad , Sharon Willson and 1 other Mary-Fred Bausmann-Watkins