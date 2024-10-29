ImperialCarpetCare.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Imperial Carpet Care
(281) 992-5269
|Webster, TX
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Duane Dahlin
|
Imperial Carpet Care, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Imperial Carpet Care, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Manuel P. Rodriguez
|
Imperial Valley Carpet Care
|Imperial, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Homefurnishings
Officers: Oscar Martinez
|
Imperial Carpet Care
(970) 835-8880
|Austin, CO
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: James Holliman
|
Imperial Carpet Care
|Quinter, KS
|
Industry:
Whol Homefurnishings
|
Imperial Carpet Care
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Uriel Jimenez
|
Saint Louis Carpet Care
(314) 821-5000
|Imperial, MO
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: James Follett
|
Bateman Carpet Care
|Imperial Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Richard Bateman