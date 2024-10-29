Your price with special offer:
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ImperialHall.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Imperial Hall
|Holyoke, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Imperial Place Banquet Hall
|Hollywood, FL
|
Industry:
Mfg Cutlery
Officers: Abou Zakaria
|
Hall Imperial Palace
|Palmview, TX
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: Alma Garcia
|
Hall Imperial Palace-Banquet
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Sarkis Alajajyan
|
Hall Imperial Banquet
|Hialeah, FL
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Damian Covos
|
Hall Imperial Banquet Inc
|Kingwood, TX
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Jesus Pedraza
|
Imperial Halls Inc
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Imperial Banquet Hall Inc
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Alejandro Coto
|
Hall Imperial Reception
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
|
Hall Imperial Banquet
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jesus Pedraza