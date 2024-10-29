ImperialInn.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Imperial Inn
|South San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
|
Imperial Inn
|Lomita, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Imperial Inn
|Haleyville, AL
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Bonnie Scarborough , Steve Burleson
|
Imperial Inn
(956) 686-0281
|McAllen, TX
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Patel Ashok , Chuck Patel
|
Imperial Inn
(406) 452-9581
|Great Falls, MT
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Pravin Shah , Rehka Shah
|
Imperial Inn
(510) 653-4225
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Susie Patel , Tom Cable and 1 other Bobby Newman
|
Imperial Inn
(605) 343-5501
|Rapid City, SD
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation Business Services Eating Place
Officers: Roman Kurylas , Wilma Kurylas and 1 other David Mauer
|
Imperial Inn
(423) 626-4284
|Tazewell, TN
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Mani Byas , Vijaya Byas
|
Imperial Inn Corporation
(503) 645-6754
|Beaverton, OR
|
Industry:
Restaurant & Lounge
Officers: Chen-Hung Hsu
|
The Imperial Inn
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation