ImperialIrrigation.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Imperial Irrigation
|Umatilla, FL
|
Industry:
Dentist's Office
Officers: Jim Boston
|
Imperial Irrigation Supply, Inc.
(760) 738-8301
|Escondido, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Service Establishment Equipment Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies Whol Farm/Garden Machinery
Officers: Dolores Moriel , Darlene Hunn and 6 others Paul Hunn , Harry Funk , Gabriel Moriel , Rod Garrett , Ed Hawkins , Juan Rodriguez
|
Imperial Irrigation Supply, Inc.
(619) 585-2990
|Chula Vista, CA
|
Industry:
Irrigation System
Officers: Lee Chatham
|
Imperial Irrigation, Inc.
|North Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ronald W. Brown
|
Imperial Irrigation District
(804) 550-3374
|Ashland, VA
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Skip Simpson
|
Imperial Irrigation District
(760) 351-2500
|Westmorland, CA
|
Industry:
Irrigation System Management Services
Officers: Mike Pacheco
|
Imperial Irrigation District
|El Centro, CA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Allen Asked , Carlton King
|
Imperial Irrigation Supply, Inc.
(858) 514-4200
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Service Establishment Equipment
Officers: Juan Rodriguez , Stacie Pestritto and 1 other Loieanne Jeromin
|
Imperial Irrigation District
|Holtville, CA
|
Industry:
Irrigation System
Officers: Tony Yuriar
|
Imperial Irrigation Supply, Inc.
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Gabriel Moriel