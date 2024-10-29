Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IndependenceFurniture.com stands out as a domain that represents both independence and furniture. Its clear meaning, short length, and memorable nature make it perfect for businesses offering custom or unique furniture pieces. This domain is ideal for businesses focusing on upcycling, handmade, eco-friendly, or antique furniture.
IndependenceFurniture.com can be used to build an online store, showcase a portfolio of bespoke designs, or even act as a blog dedicated to furniture trends and inspiration. By owning this domain, businesses can attract clients seeking authenticity and individuality in their furniture choices.
Possessing the IndependenceFurniture.com domain name can help your business grow organically by attracting visitors who are specifically looking for unique furniture options. By having a domain that clearly states what you offer, potential customers will find it easier to connect with and trust your brand.
A strong online presence, fueled by the right domain name, can lead to increased brand recognition and customer loyalty. IndependenceFurniture.com is an investment in your business's long-term success.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndependenceFurniture.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independent Furniture Sales, Inc.
(216) 289-3876
|Euclid, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Marvin H. Logan
|
Independent Furniture Retailer's Association
|Yuba City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Independent Furniture Associates, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
|
Independent Furniture Consultants, LLC
|Winston Salem, NC
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Daniel Falken
|
Independent Furniture Manufacturing, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Reinaldo Pena , Maria J. Pena
|
Independent Srv Furniture
|Santee, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Gregory Medinilla
|
Independent Furniture Company, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Wood, G. D. , Albert A. Holt and 1 other W. K. Haile
|
Independent Furniture Supply Co Inc
|Lawrence, MA
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Aaron Feuerstein
|
Independent Furniture Supply Co., Inc.
(662) 844-8411
|Tupelo, MS
|
Industry:
Mfg Plastic Foam Products
Officers: Michael R. Thomas , Jan Littlejohn and 4 others Rex Helms , Ron Miller , F. M. Bush , James E. Wiygul
|
Independent Furniture Dealers Association, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Susan L. Higgins , William M. Higgins