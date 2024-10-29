Ask About Special November Deals!
IndependentCafes.com

$2,888 USD

Welcome to IndependentCafes.com – your online hub for unique, independently-owned cafes worldwide. Own this domain and establish a strong online presence for your cafe or related business.

    IndependentCafes.com is a distinct domain name that speaks directly to the growing trend of independent businesses, particularly within the cafe industry. By owning this domain, you'll be able to create a centralized digital platform for your cafe or related business.

    This domain can be used to showcase individual cafes, offer online ordering and reservations, and even provide educational resources for those looking to start their own independent café. It's an excellent choice for coffee roasters, cafe suppliers, and industry influencers as well.

    Why IndependentCafes.com?

    IndependentCafes.com can help your business grow by increasing visibility and credibility online. Search engines favor keywords in the domain name, potentially improving organic traffic and search engine rankings.

    Establishing a strong brand is crucial for any business, and a domain like this one helps you do just that by providing a clear and memorable identity. It can also contribute to building trust and loyalty among customers, making your business stand out from competitors.

    Marketability of IndependentCafes.com

    IndependentCafes.com is highly marketable due to its unique and descriptive nature. The domain name itself communicates a clear message about the type of businesses it caters to, making it an effective tool for attracting potential customers.

    This domain can help you stand out from competitors by offering a targeted and niche focus. Additionally, it may contribute to higher search engine rankings due to its keyword-rich nature. In non-digital media, IndependentCafes.com can be used as a memorable and professional URL for print materials or in radio and TV ads.

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndependentCafes.com.

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Name Location Details
    Independence Cafe
    		Woodhaven, NY Industry: Eating Place
    Independence Cafe & Catering
    		Trenton, NJ Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Joe Gillies
    Backdoor Independent Film Cafe
    		Bettendorf, IA Industry: Motion Picture Services
    Officers: Tsitsi E. Bergman
    The Independent Cafe Paper, LLC
    Senior Independent Services Senior Cafe
    		Roseville, CA Industry: Eating Place
    The Independent Bar and Cafe
    		Tampa, FL Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Veronica Vellines