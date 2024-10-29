IndependentCapitalManagement.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independent Capital Management Inc
(925) 602-0599
|Concord, CA
|
Industry:
Investment Advisory Service Management Consulting Services
Officers: Essam Ibrahim , Jay Yerkes and 2 others Romel Palaganas , Burke Gurr
|
Independent Capital Management, Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Randall S. Kumabe
|
Independent Capital Management, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: David Ray
|
Independent Capital Management, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: David Ray , Donald M. Ray
|
Independent Capital Management Inc
(626) 441-1426
|South Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Investment Advisory Service
Officers: David Lumiqued , David K. Lu
|
Independence Capital Management, Inc.
(215) 972-5555
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Carmella Siravo , John Christen
|
Independence Capital Management, Inc.
(610) 975-4300
|Radnor, PA
|
Industry:
Investment Advisory Service
Officers: Peter M. Sherman , Robert E. Chappell
|
Independent Capital Management, Inc.
(949) 453-7660
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Investment Advisory Service
Officers: Drew Scott Marloe , Thomas Chavez and 3 others Michele Marloe , Meg Taylor , William Farraj
|
Independent Capital Management Inc
(909) 948-1608
|Ontario, CA
|
Industry:
Investment Advisory Service Management Consulting Services
Officers: Michael Ferrara
|
Independent Capital Management Inc
(310) 527-0355
|Torrance, CA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Eric Bloore , Tina Montoya and 1 other Kevin Mahoney