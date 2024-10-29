Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IndependentCarpetCare.com is an ideal domain name for businesses specializing in carpet care services. With its clear and descriptive label, it instantly conveys the nature of your business to visitors. The .com top-level domain adds a level of professionalism and credibility.
Using IndependentCarpetCare.com as your online address can help target industries such as residential carpet cleaning services, commercial carpet maintenance companies, or even rug and flooring stores. By owning this domain, you're making it easier for potential customers to find and remember your business.
Owning a domain like IndependentCarpetCare.com can significantly improve organic traffic to your website. Search engines favor domains that clearly represent the content on the site, increasing the chances of higher search engine rankings.
A memorable and professional domain name can help establish your business as a trusted brand. Customers are more likely to remember and trust a business with an easy-to-remember and descriptive domain.
Buy IndependentCarpetCare.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndependentCarpetCare.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independence Carpet Care, LLC
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Lisa Gobel , Scarsdale Development, Inc. and 1 other Bryan Gobel
|
Independent Carpet Care
(303) 750-4784
|Aurora, CO
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Larry Ortiz
|
Schmitz Carpet Care Independent Contractors, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation