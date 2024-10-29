IndependentCatholic.com

Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Philippine Independent Catholic Church
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Most Paul G W Schultz
|
Independent Catholic Churches Inc.
|Oakland Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Fred Henry , Carmenza Martinez and 3 others Robert Caudill , Carl Collins , Richard Parker
|
Independent Catholic Foundation
|Altoona, PA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Joe Scialabba , Tom Kristofco and 1 other Tom Taricani
|
Independent Community Catholic Church.
|Los Alamitos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: John Calvillo Esparza , Juan Calvillo
|
Independent Catholic Union, Inc.
|Deerfield Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Rafael Seijo
|
Holy Family Independent Cathol
|Fort Mitchell, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Edward Kuhlman
|
Catholic Knights Independ Ag
|Mishicot, WI
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Michael Behringer
|
Independent Catholic Church
|O Fallon, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
St. Francis Independent Catholic Church
|Dayton, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Albert Harvey
|
St. Michael's Independent Catholic Church
|Rocklin, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Carl F. Schooss