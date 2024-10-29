IndependentCoin.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independent Coin Grading
|Englewood, CO
|
Industry:
Highway/Street Construction
|
Richfield Coin & Collectables Independence
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
Officers: Joseph Carol
|
Independence Coin & Stamp Inc
(704) 537-8882
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Whol Toys/Hobby Goods Whol Jewelry/Precious Stones Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Jerry C. Austin , Patricia Moody and 1 other Leslie Austin
|
Independant Coin Consultants
(402) 293-9596
|Bellevue, NE
|
Industry:
Buys/Sells Rare Coins/State Appraisals
Officers: Michael Dillemuth
|
Independence Jewelry & Coin
(859) 356-8400
|Covington, KY
|
Industry:
Ret Jewlery and Coins
Officers: Fred Hamon , Linda Mattioli
|
Independent Coin Inc
(843) 651-2770
|Murrells Inlet, SC
|
Industry:
Amusement Device Operator
Officers: Georgie Martin
|
Independence Coin Laundry Supe
|Independence, MO
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
|
Independent Coin Grading, Incorporated
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Mark Yaffe
|
Midwest Independent Coin Payphone Association
|Saint Peters, MO
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Lin Harvey
|
Coin Operated Independent Nutritonal Systems, In
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William L. Nichols