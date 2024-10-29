Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IndependentElectricalSupply.com is a powerful and memorable domain for businesses specializing in the sales of electrical supplies. By owning this domain, you're conveying your independence from larger distributors or suppliers, potentially differentiating yourself with customers who value that quality. The .com extension adds a professional touch to your business.
This domain would be an excellent fit for companies in the electrical contracting industry, as well as those offering DIY electrical supply kits or other related services. Additionally, it can benefit retailers selling electrical supplies both online and offline.
IndependentElectricalSupply.com can significantly help your business grow by enhancing its online presence. By owning a clear and concise domain name, you're making it easier for customers to find and remember your business when searching for electrical supplies. This increased discoverability can lead to more organic traffic and potential sales.
This domain can also contribute to establishing a strong brand identity. Consumers appreciate the transparency of knowing exactly what a company does from its domain name. It can foster trust and loyalty by demonstrating professionalism and commitment to your industry.
Buy IndependentElectricalSupply.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndependentElectricalSupply.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independent Electric Supply Inc.
(916) 924-4848
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Materials & Supplies
Officers: Mark Seider , Marcus Bannerman and 1 other Stretch Anderson
|
Independent Electric Supply Inc.
(510) 651-6162
|Fremont, CA
|
Industry:
General Warehouse/Storage
Officers: Brent Chafee , Franklin Walker
|
Independent Electric Supply Inc.
(714) 373-3957
|Westminster, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: Brett Massip , Linda Shook and 2 others Tayfun Amur , David Evans
|
Independent Electric Supply Inc.
(562) 272-4852
|Buena Park, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: Bob McCoy , Timothy Tapia and 5 others Mark Studley , Mike Lewter , David Bunda , Rick Wiley , Mario Aguilera
|
Independent Electric Supply Inc.
(805) 375-4005
|Newbury Park, CA
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Gina Gasbarra , Phil Swain and 3 others Jack Phelan , Susan Walker , Marc Hobbs
|
Independent Electric Supply Corp.
(617) 625-5155
|Somerville, MA
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: William Speckerman , Jason Snyder and 5 others John Null Rafferty , Sip Gray , Bruce Gray , Daniel H. Gray , Don Giordano
|
Independent Electric Supply Inc.
|Kingman, AZ
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: David Delaney
|
Independent Electric Supply Inc.
(480) 308-0503
|Tempe, AZ
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: Tom Edwards , Craig Caldwell
|
Independent Electric Supply Corp.
|Portland, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: Dan Gray
|
Independent Electric Supply Inc.
(925) 827-9988
|Concord, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment Whol Electronic Parts/Equipment Mfg Relays/Industrial Controls
Officers: Jess Paul , Jeff Paul and 1 other Chelsea Sigliano