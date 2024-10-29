Ask About Special November Deals!
Own IndependentElectricalSupply.com and establish an online presence for your electrical supplies business. This domain name clearly communicates your industry and independence, setting you apart from competitors. Gain credibility and attract customers seeking a reliable and independent electrical supplier.

    • About IndependentElectricalSupply.com

    IndependentElectricalSupply.com is a powerful and memorable domain for businesses specializing in the sales of electrical supplies. By owning this domain, you're conveying your independence from larger distributors or suppliers, potentially differentiating yourself with customers who value that quality. The .com extension adds a professional touch to your business.

    This domain would be an excellent fit for companies in the electrical contracting industry, as well as those offering DIY electrical supply kits or other related services. Additionally, it can benefit retailers selling electrical supplies both online and offline.

    Why IndependentElectricalSupply.com?

    IndependentElectricalSupply.com can significantly help your business grow by enhancing its online presence. By owning a clear and concise domain name, you're making it easier for customers to find and remember your business when searching for electrical supplies. This increased discoverability can lead to more organic traffic and potential sales.

    This domain can also contribute to establishing a strong brand identity. Consumers appreciate the transparency of knowing exactly what a company does from its domain name. It can foster trust and loyalty by demonstrating professionalism and commitment to your industry.

    Marketability of IndependentElectricalSupply.com

    IndependentElectricalSupply.com can help you market your business effectively by making it stand out from competitors. It's a unique and catchy name that can easily grab the attention of potential customers in various marketing channels, such as social media, print ads, or local directories. The clear industry focus can also make it easier to target specific audiences through paid search campaigns.

    Additionally, this domain might help you rank higher in search engines by having a keyword-rich and memorable name that's easy for both search engines and users to remember. Its relevance to your industry makes it useful in non-digital media as well, such as trade shows or print advertising.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Independent Electric Supply Inc.
    (916) 924-4848     		Sacramento, CA Industry: Whol Electrical Materials & Supplies
    Officers: Mark Seider , Marcus Bannerman and 1 other Stretch Anderson
    Independent Electric Supply Inc.
    (510) 651-6162     		Fremont, CA Industry: General Warehouse/Storage
    Officers: Brent Chafee , Franklin Walker
    Independent Electric Supply Inc.
    (714) 373-3957     		Westminster, CA Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
    Officers: Brett Massip , Linda Shook and 2 others Tayfun Amur , David Evans
    Independent Electric Supply Inc.
    (562) 272-4852     		Buena Park, CA Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
    Officers: Bob McCoy , Timothy Tapia and 5 others Mark Studley , Mike Lewter , David Bunda , Rick Wiley , Mario Aguilera
    Independent Electric Supply Inc.
    (805) 375-4005     		Newbury Park, CA Industry: Amusement/Recreation Services
    Officers: Gina Gasbarra , Phil Swain and 3 others Jack Phelan , Susan Walker , Marc Hobbs
    Independent Electric Supply Corp.
    (617) 625-5155     		Somerville, MA Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
    Officers: William Speckerman , Jason Snyder and 5 others John Null Rafferty , Sip Gray , Bruce Gray , Daniel H. Gray , Don Giordano
    Independent Electric Supply Inc.
    		Kingman, AZ Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
    Officers: David Delaney
    Independent Electric Supply Inc.
    (480) 308-0503     		Tempe, AZ Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
    Officers: Tom Edwards , Craig Caldwell
    Independent Electric Supply Corp.
    		Portland, ME Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
    Officers: Dan Gray
    Independent Electric Supply Inc.
    (925) 827-9988     		Concord, CA Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment Whol Electronic Parts/Equipment Mfg Relays/Industrial Controls
    Officers: Jess Paul , Jeff Paul and 1 other Chelsea Sigliano