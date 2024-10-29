IndependentFloors.com

Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independent Flooring
|Inglewood, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
|
Independent Flooring
|Bernville, PA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Gregg Hicks
|
Independent Flooring
|Brattleboro, VT
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Michael Dalton
|
Independent Flooring
|Meraux, LA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Stephanie Tremblay
|
Independent Hardwood Floor Company.LLC
|Littleton, CO
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
|
Independent Flooring Services, Inc
|Winnetka, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Charles Modlin
|
Independent Flooring Specialist, LLC
|Deland, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Jeffery A. Shipe
|
Independence Commercial Flooring LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: William R. Huband , Catherine A. Carr and 1 other Thomas B. Christian
|
Independant Flooring, Inc.
|Fort Walton Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Harland S. Bazzell , Dawn Bazzell
|
Independent Flooring Contractors Inc
|Beverly Hills, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: James L. McKee