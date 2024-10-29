Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The IndependentFrame.com domain name offers a strong, clear message of self-reliance and uniqueness. It's ideal for businesses, creatives, or organizations that want to project an image of independence and innovation.
IndependentFrame.com can be used in a variety of industries such as design, technology, consulting, education, and more. With this domain, you'll build a strong online presence that resonates with your audience.
Owning IndependentFrame.com can boost your search engine rankings due to its unique and meaningful name. It also helps establish a professional and trustworthy brand image that inspires confidence in customers.
The domain name IndependentFrame.com can contribute to higher customer loyalty as it suggests a strong, independent business that is not reliant on others. This can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth.
Buy IndependentFrame.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndependentFrame.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independent Framing
|Whitmore Lake, MI
|
Industry:
Carpentry Contractor
|
Independent Frame
(508) 476-2900
|East Douglas, MA
|
Industry:
Residential Construction
Officers: Jessica Desquenne , Luc A. Desquenne and 1 other L. Desquenne
|
Independent Frame Corp.
|Edgartown, MA
|
Industry:
Framing of Single Family Homes Foundation and Setting Steel for Single Family Homes
Officers: Luc A. Desquenne , Jessica Desquenne
|
Independent Wheel & Frame, Inc.
|Bakersfield, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Eldon Fussel
|
Independent Framing, Inc.
|Yulee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joshua A. Cook
|
Independent Frame, LLC
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Prod & Distribution of Motion Pictures
Officers: Jay Shoemaker , American Zoetrope