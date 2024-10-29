Ask About Special November Deals!
IndependentFurniture.com – A unique domain for businesses offering custom, one-of-a-kind furniture solutions. Stand out from the mass-produced competition, connect with clients seeking personalized pieces.

    • About IndependentFurniture.com

    With IndependentFurniture.com, you establish a strong online presence that reflects your craftsmanship and commitment to individuality. This domain suits businesses specializing in custom furniture design or restoration projects.

    The name 'Independent' signifies your business's unique identity, setting it apart from the generic, mass-market furniture sellers. A perfect fit for artisans, bespoke furniture designers and antique dealers.

    Why IndependentFurniture.com?

    Having a domain like IndependentFurniture.com can significantly boost your online visibility and attract organic traffic. Potential customers actively looking for unique pieces will be drawn to your site.

    The domain name also helps in building trust and loyalty by showcasing your dedication to quality, individuality, and craftsmanship. It sets the tone for a premium customer experience.

    Marketability of IndependentFurniture.com

    IndependentFurniture.com can provide you with an edge over competitors in search engine rankings as it accurately reflects your business's niche.

    The name is also adaptable for non-digital marketing channels, such as print ads or radio commercials. It creates a clear brand message that resonates with both traditional and modern audiences.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Independent Furniture Sales, Inc.
    (216) 289-3876     		Euclid, OH Industry: Ret Furniture
    Officers: Marvin H. Logan
    Independent Furniture Retailer's Association
    		Yuba City, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Independent Furniture Associates, Inc.
    		Jacksonville, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Independent Furniture Consultants, LLC
    		Winston Salem, NC Industry: Business Consulting Services
    Officers: Daniel Falken
    Independent Furniture Manufacturing, Inc.
    		Hialeah, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Reinaldo Pena , Maria J. Pena
    Independent Srv Furniture
    		Santee, CA Industry: Ret Furniture
    Officers: Gregory Medinilla
    Independent Furniture Company, Inc.
    		Jacksonville, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Wood, G. D. , Albert A. Holt and 1 other W. K. Haile
    Independent Furniture Supply Co Inc
    		Lawrence, MA Industry: Ret Furniture
    Officers: Aaron Feuerstein
    Independent Furniture Supply Co., Inc.
    (662) 844-8411     		Tupelo, MS Industry: Mfg Plastic Foam Products
    Officers: Michael R. Thomas , Jan Littlejohn and 4 others Rex Helms , Ron Miller , F. M. Bush , James E. Wiygul
    Independent Furniture Dealers Association, Inc.
    		Houston, TX Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation
    Officers: Susan L. Higgins , William M. Higgins